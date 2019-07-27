Clearwater Coast Guard family dealing with wife’s terminal cancer diagnosis receives home makeover

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A big reveal for a Coast Guard family in Palm Harbor struggling with a cancer diagnosis.

Coast Guard members spent the past week volunteering with the online T.V. show Moving with the Military to renovate the home of William Coleman who is stationed in Clearwater.

Doctors’ diagnosed William’s wife Sarah with terminal cancer.

When the military spouse community heard the news they came together to fully renovate the Coleman home to make it a beautiful space for the couple and their two small children.

The group is hoping to bring some positivity to the family during this difficult time.