Clearwater city manager dies ‘unexpectedly’ weeks before retirement

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater’s city manager, Bill Horne, died Saturday of a suspected heart attack, according to a city release.

The city said Horne, a retired Air Force colonel, had worked with the city for more than 20 years, having started as a general support services administrator in 1998. He later became the city manager in 2001.

He was set to retire Sept. 3, 2021.

“Yesterday we lost a patriot, mentor, leader, public servant, veteran, and role model. I lost my friend,” Mayor Frank Hibbard said. “Our community was richer for having Bill Horne and today we are poorer for having lost him. His impact in Clearwater and beyond will live on tangibly and in our hearts. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Assistant City Manager Michael Delk will be acting city manager until the city council’s next action, which is expected at a meeting this Monday.