CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Clearwater is hoping to finally put its recycling headache to rest on Thursday when the city council is expected to vote on a new contract and approve a refund plan for customers.

“We hear the customer feedback, the resident feedback,” said Jeffrey Kuhl. “We want to do what we can to earn back their trust. And we’ve done that with the transparency of the dashboard and things like that. So, hopefully, this is a small way to show the residents that we appreciate their effort, that they do to recycle on a daily basis.”

Barring any last-minute changes, Waste Connections will officially take over the recycling contract. The company and the city have been in a temporary contract that the city said is more expensive and doesn’t include any revenue sharing.

“They are local to Pinellas County,” said Kervin St. Aimie. “They gave us a better offer, a best for AMV, it’s a better rate.”

This comes after an investigation found the city’s former contractor, Waste Management, was only recycling a fraction of what it should have been. Clearwater’s Solid Waste Department then went through a massive staff overhaul.

St. Aimie is the new solid waste director.

“I took it upon myself to look at the recycling program and recycle all the products that’s come to the city of Clearwater,” St. Aimie said. “We pick up everything curbside, we take it to a recycle facility, we put it in our tractor trailer. All those products are being sent to Waste Connections.”

The solid waste department said it expects refunds to come in the form of waived recycling fees for six months starting from the beginning of the new contract in October. The department said the waived fees will total $21 per household. Unfortunately, if you no longer live in the city of Clearwater, you will not get any refund.