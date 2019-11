CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready to scoot through Clearwater. The city council approved on a plan to add electronic scooters to downtown city streets.

The council says scooters will only be allowed on streets where the speed limit is 30 MPH or lower.

This passing comes following similar approvals in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Scooters are expected to be available in 4-6 months