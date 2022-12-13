CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — After about 20 years, the Clearwater Christmas Parade made its way back to town on Tuesday.

The Clearwater Historical Society hosted the “Making Spirits Bright Parade” as part of their 12 Days of Christmas celebration this month.

Trolleys, trucks, golf carts and Jeeps were decorated for the parade that began near the Clearwater Marine Aquarium at Island Way Grill.

The line-up then traveled to North Beach and South Beach before going across the bridge to the Clearwater Historical Society and Morton Plant Hospital.

Additional events planned for the 12 Days of Christmas celebration include a holiday movie screening on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., a market with music and mimosas on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Christmas Paw-rade for pets on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

All of these events will be held at the Clearwater Historical Society located at 610 South Ft Harrison Avenue.