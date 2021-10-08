TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was shot in the leg during an incident at a Clearwater Chick-fil-A Friday morning. The shooter is in custody, according to police.

Police were called to the Chick-fil-A on 2516 Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. They said a group of people got into an altercation and one person was shot in the leg.

The person was rushed to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that police say were non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooter was taken into custody. Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.