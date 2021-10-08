Clearwater Chick-fil-A shooting: Suspect in custody after group gets into fight, person shot in leg, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was shot in the leg during an incident at a Clearwater Chick-fil-A Friday morning. The shooter is in custody, according to police.

Police were called to the Chick-fil-A on 2516 Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. They said a group of people got into an altercation and one person was shot in the leg.

The person was rushed to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that police say were non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooter was taken into custody. Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss