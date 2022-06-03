ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s not every day you get the chance to ride in a World War II biplane. On Friday, 74-year-old Christina Wood of Clearwater crossed it off her bucket list.



“For my grandfather to be in that plane and for me to be in that plane it’s like a circle completed,” Wood said.

Christina Wood’s grandfather

Wood has a history flying in her blood. Her grandfather was a photographer and flew in these exact planes during World War I and her father served in the Army Air Corps.

She is a photographer just like her grandfather was and even became a flight attendant at the age of 47.

“I’ve never felt so loved in my life ever,” she said.

Less than a year ago, Wood’s healthy, happy life came crashing down. She was diagnosed with triple-negative inflammatory breast cancer in August. It metastasized to her spine and bones.

“She told me she had until January,” said Heidi Stubbs, Wood’s daughter.

Stubbs, said each day with her mom, beyond that awful prediction, is a gift. Days like today are extraordinary. Stubbs herself is a breast cancer survivor.

Wood became the pilot for 10 minutes in the sky.

“Oh my god, it was the best. The absolute best. It was exactly how I knew it would feel.”

The nonprofit organization, My Jump!, fulfilled Wood’s dream to take flight. The organization helps seniors fulfill their bucket lists, which enhances their quality of life.

“Today shows us that life can be both beautiful and fragile at the same time,” said Webb Weiman, My Jump! Founder. “For someone like Christina, she could light up the sky I just hope that her journey gives wings to anyone with a dream.”

“You have no control over it to do the best you can and live your life and appreciate every day.”

It helps to have a support team cheering her on from family and friends on the tarmac below, helping her soar above all the adversity.

“I’m so proud of you with what you’ve done with your life,” Stubbs said. “I will forever love you and hold you close to my heart.”