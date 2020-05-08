Clearwater business that struggled during pandemic now thriving because of how they reacted

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater flower shop is busy preparing bouquets for one of its busiest days of the year – Mother’s Day. The owner of Janie Beane Florist says the pandemic presented struggles. But now business is thriving because of how they chose to react.

The Clearwater flower shop had to shut down the indoor portion the past five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were able to open their doors on Monday just in time for Mother’s Day.

The open sign is now up and business is “‘blooming” but the past month was a struggle. Weddings and big events had to cancel due to the pandemic. Each time, they refunded 100% of their customer’s money.

“You know you treat people the way you want to be treated, it will come back to you,” said Lu Beane Cushing.

She didn’t lay off any employees during the five weeks their front door was locked, not even her daughter Sharon.

“At home as a mom, she’s supportive and helpful,” said Sharon Cushing.

The flower business has been this family’s centerpiece since 1972. Lu’s mom Janie Bean started it all. Lu misses her mom’s personality in the shop.

“She was direct, to the point, loving and would tell you like it is,” said Beane Cushing.

Lu misses having Janie as a mom the most.

“She was my best friend, she really was.”







Now this family celebrates the holiday in a different way than most.

“No, my mom does not get flowers!” Sharon laughed with her mom by her side.

Instead, they celebrate by operating a business that would make any mom proud.

“If you treat people the way you want to be treated, God will bless you in other ways,” said Lu.

For Mother’s Day weekend this year, Lu, her daughter Sharon and the rest of the staff will spend their time in the shop cutting flowers and preparing bouquets for the community.

If you haven’t ordered flowers for your mom yet, it’s not too late. You can contact their shop at (727) 536-0429 or email them at janiebeaneflorist1@gmail.com. The shop is located at 4100 East Bay Drive #40 in Clearwater.

