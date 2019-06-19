Clearwater boat struck by lightning

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater sailboat docked at Dolphin Point on Island Estates was struck by lightning and caught on fire this evening.
Crew members were called to Island Estates this afternoon after lightning struck a sailboat and started a fire. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/oBVGHUOs8b— Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) June 19, 2019
Clearwater Fire & Rescue says a call on a boat fire came in at 5:10 p.m. Fire rescue officials say the sailboat was docked when it was struck by lightning.
Thankfully no one was injured.
