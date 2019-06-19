Clearwater boat struck by lightning

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater sailboat docked at Dolphin Point on Island Estates was struck by lightning and caught on fire this evening.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue says a call on a boat fire came in at 5:10 p.m. Fire rescue officials say the sailboat was docked when it was struck by lightning.

Thankfully no one was injured.

This is an ongoing story stick with WFLA for updates.