Clearwater Beach to shut down Tuesday evening, prior to Elsa’s Florida landfall

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting at 6 p.m. access to Clearwater Beach via Memorial Causeway will be restricted.
Clearwater police say, people who live on the beach, have a business there or a legitimate reason to travel there will still be allowed to do so.
Police say the period between 6 p.m. and Wednesday morning is not the time for casual visits to the beach and are asking people to avoid the beach.
If residents don’t have a barrier island re-entry pass, show your driver’s license, a utility bill or some other paperwork to officers who will be manning the checkpoint.