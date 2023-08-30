TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have closed access to a number of barrier islands and beaches in Pinellas County while they monitor weather conditions as Hurricane Idalia passes the coast.

On Wednesday morning, police reported flooding around Clearwater Beach and elsewhere in the city. Access to the beach has been closed, even for those with barrier permits. Police said people can leave the area, but they won’t be able to get there from Memorial Causeway or Sand Key.

ALL bridges have also been closed with the exception of Gandy Bridge.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office closed access to the county’s barrier islands at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Neither residents nor visitors will be allowed access to the following areas:

Belleair Beach

Belleair Shore

Clearwater

Dunedin Causeway/ Honeymoon Island

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores

Madeira Beach

North Redington Beach

Redington Beach

Redington Shores

St. Pete Beach

Tierra Verde

Treasure Island

Deputies will share plans for re-entry when storm conditions subside.

Storm Surge and 40 to 60 mph wind gusts continue to impact Pinellas County.

Residents are urged to stay off the roads and continue to shelter from the storm even after winds have subsided.