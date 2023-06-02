CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s no secret that the beaches of the Tampa Bay area are beautiful to behold, but which one stands out as the best?

In a vote taken by USA Today, readers named Clearwater Beach as the best in the south as part of the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The publication noted the beach’s combination of water activities, beach games, restaurant options, and live music venues — with Pier 60 and its sunset celebration as the crown jewel.

“Known for its perfectly groomed white sand and upbeat social vibe, Florida’s Clearwater Beach is where people go to have fun,” USA Today wrote.

The beaches listed among the 10 Best Beaches of the South were:

Clearwater Beach Emerald Isle Beach – Emerald Isle, North Carolina Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Beach Venice Beach – Venice, Florida Folly Beach – Folly Beach, South Carolina Gulf Shores Beach – Gulf Shores, Alabama Stuart Beach – Stuart, Florida Virginia Beach Oceanfront – Virginia Beach, Virginia Mustang Island State Park – Corpus Christi, Texas Anastasia State Park – St. Augustine, Florida

To learn more about Clearwater Beach, click here.