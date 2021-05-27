Clearwater Beach lifeguards prepare for busy Memorial Day Weekend

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – While other places around the country might be seeing lifeguard shortages ahead of Memorial Day weekend, that’s not the case on Clearwater Beach.

Patrick Brafford, the beach lifeguard manager, tells 8 On Your Side they are gearing up for a busy weekend and expect to see more people than last year, which means they will have more lifeguards on duty.

“We staff seven lifeguard towers out here on Clearwater Beach. Usually that’s one lifeguard per tower. However, for the weekend we will be staffing two lifeguards in some of the areas where we see a lot of activity,” he explained.

Brafford added that since they are a year-round operation, that’s why they aren’t seeing a shortage in lifeguards.

“So we are not seasonal like other places. We are able to keep full-time personnel on year-around and look at those times where we see peak crowds and holidays and things like that and proactively put people on ahead of time so we are adequately staffed,” added Brafford.

He adds that if you are coming to the beach this weekend, be prepared. Eat plenty of food and drink plenty of fluids as the weather is expected to be hot.

Brafford also wants people to know the lifeguard stations across Clearwater Beach serve as information centers. If you have questions, you can ask a lifeguard.