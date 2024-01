CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The lifeguard towers at Clearwater Beach have been moved back ahead of Tuesday’s severe storms.

“Stay out of the water,” Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Courtesy: Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department/X

The area is under several watches and warnings.

The entire Tampa Bay region is under a tornado watch.