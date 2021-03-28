Clearwater Beach businesses see boom due to Spring Break crowds

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – With the weather getting much warmer and COVID-19 restrictions loosening, people from all over the country are flocking to Florida to enjoy spring break fun in the sun. But for some, this is their busiest work season.

Beaches and streets are packed with people. The Clearwater Beach strip is back in action fully for spring break, making up for last year’s loss.

“It’s busier than last year for sure, even with COVID affecting us we’ve had a lot of business. Everything’s been great,” said Jason McNary, who works at Extreme Pizza.

He said this is the boom businesses needed since the pandemic.

“This March I’ve made a lot of money. Very busy. March madness for sure.”

Although people feel more comfortable out and about, it’s still important that they follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We got our sanitization stations. We’re making sure we accompany everyone to their table with our masks on,” said McNary.

Extreme Pizza even went the extra mile to put up plexiglass in between each booth, seating their crowds a little safer.

“Before we were doing socially distancing, so it was every other booth but now we finally have the partitions up.”

