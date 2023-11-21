CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — An assistant property manager in Clearwater is accused of stealing almost $80,000 from her job.

Largo police said Nicolette Williams, 30, was working as an assistant property manager at the Bayside Court Apartments in 2021.

While working at the apartment complex, Williams allegedly manipulated the IT department into giving her computer rights that were meant for the property manager role.

With access to the computer rights, investigators said Williams was able to add and delete payments as well as “fabricate charges.”

An affidavit said Williams reapplied payments from one resident’s account to another to move money and “disguise her scheme to defraud the company.”

Investigators said Williams also created fake monthly reports to cover up the fraud and filed them with the property’s management company, Richman Property Services. The affidavit said Williams defrauded almost $80,000.

Largo police said Williams also took advantage of at least 30 residents by convincing them that they owed additional fees or rent payments.

Some of the residents were convinced that they would be evicted if they didn’t make a payment directly to Williams through a money order, Zelle or Cash App, according to an affidavit.

The report said Williams manipulated the computer system to show the rent was paid in full and kept the residents’ money for herself.

Williams was arrested Monday and charged with scheme to defraud and offense against computer users.