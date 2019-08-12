Clearwater asks residents to decorate signal boxes

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Clearwater has announced a fun art program for local residents.

The city is asking residents to help create artistic designs on Clearwater signal boxes through the Signal Box Art Program.

For a few years, the Clearwater Arts Alliance has been contracting local artists to create artwork for the signal boxes. However, now the city is opening up the opportunity to residents and neighborhoods.

The signal box themes should be meaningful to the community. The city asks that participants should consider selecting a theme that speaks to the neighborhood’s identity and will serve as a source of neighborhood pride.

The program has several requirements that must be met. Those requirements include an online application and city approval of the final art design. Applicants are responsible for funding installation and design costs.

To learn more about the Signal Box Art Program, visit the City of Clearwater’s website.