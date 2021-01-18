Clearwater appliance salesman arrested again, now accused of providing fake documents to city

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Rich Curtin couldn’t believe it. Less than a week after police arrested James Holecek, accusing him of scamming Curtin, they arrested him again. What’s even harder for Curtin to believe, is Holecek walked out of jail hours after his arrest.

“And yet he is out on bail,” said Curtin. “AGAIN!”

Police first arrested Holecek in October on scheme to defraud charges stemming from appliance dealings with three separate individuals. The appliances either weren’t delivered as promised or they didn’t work.

When 8 On Your Side confronted Holecek after his initial arrest in October, he wouldn’t respond to questions, threatened our crew with legal action and informed them they were on private property.

When we attempted to reach out to him for comment following his most recent arrest he replied via text, “it’s a false allegation of false arrest and that’ll be proven in the legal system in the future.”

According to detectives, some of his transactions happened online on sites such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. Now, when you search for his name on Craigslist, a warning pops up, urging buyers to avoid him.

Now Holencek’s latest arrest involves the city of Clearwater. According to an arrest report, Holencek used fictitious documents, false statements and misrepresentations when applying for Clearwater’s rent, mortgage and utility assistance program. The document states Holecek received $4,078.80 in return due to the discrepancies in the application.

Clearwater police arrested Holecek on Sunday afternoon at 4:01 p.m. and according to jail records, he posted a $5,000 bond and walked out of the facility about six hours later.

8 On Your Side wanted to know, if Holecek is accused of committing additional crimes while out on bond, isn’t that a violation of his bond conditions? The answer is yes.

Roger Futerman is a defense attorney, not affiliated with this case. He says, since Holecek posted bond prior to making a first appearance before a judge, the state hasn’t had the opportunity to file a motion or object to his release.

“Especially in a case like this, if you’ve got a felony scheme to defraud and you’re alleged to have committed a similar offense. 99.9% the state is going to make that motion to revoke bond,” said Futerman. “And the judge is going to grant it.”

Futerman believes once prosecutors become aware of the fact that Holecek has stayed under their radar, they may file such a motion.

“All I can tell you is it’s coming. It’s coming,” said Futerman. “And the fact that you are bringing attention to it now, I’m sure if the state sees this story it’s coming sooner rather than later.”