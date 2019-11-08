Clearwater apartment fire leaves 2 displaced

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were displaced after a fire broke out at their apartment in Clearwater early Friday morning, officials said.

The Clearwater Fire Rescue was called to the Prospect Apartments, 1000 block of Prospect Avenue South shortly before 1 a.m.

Deputies said the fire, which started in the bedroom, was brought under control in 10 minutes. No one was injured, and the home was not a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the two displaced individuals.

