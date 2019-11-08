Live Now
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is all lit up

Clearwater apartment fire leaves 2 displaced

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_red1126_700x3941_130448

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were displaced after a fire broke out at their apartment in Clearwater early Friday morning, officials said.

The Clearwater Fire Rescue was called to the Prospect Apartments, 1000 block of Prospect Avenue South shortly before 1 a.m.

Deputies said the fire, which started in the bedroom, was brought under control in 10 minutes. No one was injured, and the home was not a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the two displaced individuals.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss