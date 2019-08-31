Clearwater 8-year-old missing after dispute with family

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Clearwater are searching for an 8-year-old boy who ran away from home after a family dispute.

The Clearwater Police Department tweeted a photo of 8-year-old Steven Epps on Saturday afternoon. Officers say the boy ran away from his home on South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near 14th Avenue South after a dispute with family members.

It’s not clear when the boy was last seen or what he was wearing at the time.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call (727) 562-4242.