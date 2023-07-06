ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A sticky puddle of lemonade wasn’t the only thing to be canned from a 7-Eleven store in St. Petersburg late Sunday night.

Police said that 35-year-old Clearwater clerk, Miles Jenkins “got frustrated with a customer over payment” and “threw a Big Gulp cup filled with lemonade at [her].”

The woman told police the flying lemonade struck her in the left side of her head. Three other customers in the store at the time told officers they witnessed the battery.

Authorities said Jenkins also “made spontaneous statements admitting to striking [the woman] with the drink.”

Officers noted Jenkins had one prior conviction for sexual batter out of St. Johns County in 2014. He was promptly arrested and held without bond.