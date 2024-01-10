ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Families in Pinellas County continue to clean up damage from storms on Wednesday morning.

A preliminary report from the National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down near 6th Street South in St. Petersburg during Tuesday’s storms. Winds ripped the roof off an apartment building.

Tenant, Joseph Bailey says he was inside his unit when the weather hit.

“Pretty much all I heard was the wind and then all of a sudden and then I heard something fall, no power. Then, I waited until the weather died down, came out and looked around because, being a retired paramedic, I wanted to make sure no one was injured,” he said.

According to Bailey, the damage isn’t as bad as he expected.

“With the power pole piece on the side of the building, having been ripped off, I went ‘woah, okay’. I was more worried because I heard powerlines were down, things on top of cars. I was worried there might be a fire or something,” Bailey said.

Across Pinellas County, storms toppled trees, some landed on roofs and took out powerlines. Families in flood-prone areas, including the Shore Acres neighborhood, faced waterlogged streets.

Bailey believes clean-up at the complex could take a while.

“We can replace a building but we can’t replace a person,” he said.