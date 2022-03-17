INDIAN SHORES, Fla. (WFLA) — After months in the hospital, 20-year-old Claire Bridges is finally home.

The young St. Petersburg woman suffered complications from Covid-19 and had to get both legs amputated in January. The community now hopes to get her back on her feet soon.

“She is determined, she is excited to come home and she is ready for this next phase,” her father Wayne Bridges said.

Bridges now starts the rehab phase of her journey, and over the next several days, a fundraiser at The Dog & Parrot Pub in Indian Shores will help Claire get the legs she needs and going back to doing what she loves, rock climbing.

Steve Chamberland is the founder of 50 Legs, an organization that provides quality prosthetic legs to children, adults, and the military wishing to live an active lifestyle. After learning about Claire’s story, he stepped in.

“Meeting Claire in the hospital made me realize why I do what I do,” Chamberland said. She’s going to live a normal life like everyone else, that’s my goal when I started this charity 10 years ago my goal was to have every kid and vet not have to worry about prosthetics and live a normal life.”

Bridges’ family is thankful.

“I’m so moved and grateful, and Claire is so grateful for the support,” Bridges said. “I’m just excited to see how they work with her and get her back to doing what she was doing before and then some.”

There’s no timetable for when Claire will get her legs. It will depend on her rehab and when she’s ready. Chamberland says he’s ready as soon as she’s cleared.

The fundraiser continues through late Saturday in Indian Shores.

Claire turns 21 Saturday. Her birthday wish is to have a cookout with the family.