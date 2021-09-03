City to celebrate progress on Imagine Clearwater plan after groundbreaking delayed

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Clearwater will hold a ceremony on Friday to celebrate the progress of its “Imagine Clearwater” project.

The celebration comes months after city leaders postponed the original groundbreaking for the project, which is designed to triple the space in Coachman Park and connect the waterfront to downtown.

“We planned that a little ahead of when the final funding determination was made and the mayor and the council really wanted to have that last component in place prior to a formal groundbreaking,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Delk.

“It’s really gonna solidify the connection between the City of Clearwater harbor and downtown Clearwater up on the bluff. Make the whole area an invitation to come to the waterfront, enjoy the waterfront and have a host of activities for the community,” Delk added.

Delk said some utility work was completed in the months after the groundbreaking was canceled, and they added about $10 million in upgrades. The gardens area was restored and they upgraded the interactive waterpark and kids playground. With those additions, the project’s final price tag is $84 million.

“At the end of the day we decided that this is a 100 year project. This is another legacy project for Clearwater and if we’re going to do this, we’re going to go all in,” Delk said.

City leaders say some park space should be available for use by May 2023 and the project should be finished by June of that year.

“The waterfront in Clearwater is going to be a spectacular place. The wait will be worth it,” Delk said.

The city has invited the public to a kick-off ceremony, which will take place at 9 a.m. Friday at the Clearwater Main Library, which overlooks Coachman Park.

Families can also watch the project’s progress through cameras at the site, which the public can access at a later date through the city’s website.