ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and Mayor Ken Welch will announce plans to request $1.2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation that will go toward road projects in St. Petersburg.

The city wants the money to help them reconnect Interstate 175 with the Gas Plant District and surrounding neighborhoods.

The city said the interstate displaced many residents in the predominantly Black Historic Gas Plant community in the 1970s.

Many Black community leaders in the St. Pete area have been frustrated with the city’s plans for a new Rays stadium, saying the 1,200 affordable housing and workforce units proposed for the area won’t be enough. A minimum of 600 units would be on site of the new facility.

A woman who passed by the interstate Tuesday morning told 8 On Your Side she would love to be reconnected to South St. Pete and hopes the city gets the funding.

Castor and Welch will be joined by residents and community leaders for Tuesday’s announcement, which will take place at Campbell Park at 1:30 p.m.