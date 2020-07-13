City of St. Petersburg utility non-payment fees, shutoff policies to resume

Live Now
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The suspension of non-payment fees and shut-offs for the City of St. Petersburg utility customers will be ending, it was announced Monday.

The suspensions were enacted in March 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will resume normal policies for termination of utility services due to non-payment and subsequent late fees.

The city will resume assessing late fees beginning July 20 and termination notice fees will follow on July 24.

Termination of service for non-payment will resume on Aug. 3.

Utility customers with past-due balances will be receiving a letter notifying them of their status and next steps.

Customers can call the Utility Customer Service Call Center at 727-893-7341 or email Utility.Bill@stpete.org to make payment arrangements.

The call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday yhrough Friday.

