ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a vital part of downtown St. Petersburg’s waterfront, but could the future of Albert Whitted Airport be up in the air?

News Channel 8 has learned the city is launching a study to analyze the airport’s economic impact and whether the 120-acre property would be utilized as something else.

“The airport is like a centerpiece for the city,” Ian McConnell said. “It’s in a beautiful downtown location.”

Albert Whitted Airport is also recognized as the national birthplace of scheduled commercial aviation.

“I love the history, love the nostalgia,” McConnell said, “but what I really love is how it’s an investment for the future of America. America is low on pilots and mechanics right now and needs to produce more.”

McConnell’s father Larry is an instructor at the airport’s flight school, St. Pete Air.

“There’s quite a bit of revenue that comes into the airport for the Hanger Restaurant and for the flight school as well as airplanes that are chartered here,” Larry McConnell said.

In the next few months, the city wants to take a closer look at the economic, fiscal and social impact of Albert Whitted Airport.

A study by a consulting firm will examine the airport’s benefits if improvements to the master plan are implemented, such as a longer runway and new hangar space. St. Pete City Council approved those recommendations during its meeting Thursday afternoon.

“And then finally if it’s another use entirely,” St. Pete’s Director of Economic and Workforce Development Brian Caper said. “That will be informed through community input so it could be anything from maybe more affordable and more workforce housing to an extension of the innovation district to park space. We want to hear from the community if it isn’t an airport what else would they like it to be.”

Jack Tunstill is a longtime flight instructor with St. Pete Air.

“What would you say to Mayor Ken Welch about the future of this airport?” News Channel 8 asked Tunstill.

“The future of this airport is important to this city,” he said. “It is not and I repeat not a Playboy playground. The folks that work here are making a living like me.”

The McConnells said they are hopeful the city will continue investing in the airport as they pass along their passion for flying to a third generation.

Audrey McConnell, 16, said she’s considering getting her own private pilot’s license.

“Why get rid of the airport,” she said. ‘Just keep it. Make it better and teach more people.”

The city is in negotiations with the consulting firm it has selected for the Albert Whitted Airport economic impact study.

Once that contract is finalized, it will go before City Council for approval in late July or August. The study that could factor into the future of the airport is expected to last six months.