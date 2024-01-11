ST. PETERSBURG (BLOOM) – The City of St. Petersburg has secured $600,000 from the State of Florida to aid homeowners affected by Hurricane Idalia. The funds will be allocated through the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Assistance Program, with eligibility temporarily broadened to encompass hurricane-related needs.

“I am grateful for the tireless work of our entire Pinellas Delegation on behalf of the St. Petersburg communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia,” said Mayor Kenneth T. Welch. “The passage of HB 1C provides significant relief and additional funding to residents in our coastal communities still recovering from this serious storm. As the 2024 State Legislative Session commences, I look forward to working with our representatives in Tallahassee to ensure that recovery and resiliency remain priorities over the coming weeks.”

The funding will be distributed as a forgivable loan through the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Assistance Program, secured by a recorded mortgage and promissory note, offering up to $100,000. This zero percent (0%) interest rate loan comes with five, 10, and 15-year term options.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for funding, applicants must have suffered from the impacts of Hurricane Idalia. Additionally, applicant income is limited to 30%, 50%, 80, and 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI), as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Application Process

More details and the application form can be accessed here. For inquiries, please contact the City of St. Petersburg’s Housing and Community Development Department at 727-893-7247.

Approved Uses of Disaster Funds

The disaster funds can be utilized for a range of purposes, including rehabilitation, new construction, purchase of emergency supplies, interim repairs, insurance deductible payments, rental and utility assistance, as well as mortgage and utility aid for eligible applicants.

Housing Rehabilitation Assistance Program

The Housing Rehabilitation Assistance Program, an existing city initiative, focuses on providing financial support for residents requiring repairs for code compliance, safety, and accessibility. Depending on eligibility, residents can access funding through Home Repair Loans or the Accessibility Assistance Program. Home Repair Loans address health and safety risks and correct code violations, while the Accessibility Assistance Program aids physically, visually, or hearing-impaired homeowners or renters in making their homes more accessible.

For further information, please visit www.stpete.org/homerepair.

This initiative represents a significant step forward in aiding the recovery of St. Petersburg’s communities affected by Hurricane Idalia.