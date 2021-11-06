City of St. Pete will not host 2021 Santa Parade, cites ‘significant decline in public entries’

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of St. Petersburg announced it will not be hosting the 2021 Santa Parade.

In a Facebook post, the city officials said the decision was made after a “significant decline in public entries.”

Despite the announcement, there’s still plenty of holiday cheer to go around. Holidays in the Sunshine City are returning with other exciting activities including the annual Tree Lighting, Snowfest, Santa in the Park, Santa’s Calling and more.

The next holiday event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Nov. 27 when Santa and Mayor Rick Kriseman will light up thousands of holiday lights and decorations in North Straub Park. Lights will also go up in South Straub Park, Pioneer Park, Vinoy Park, and the St. Pete Pier. The Tree Lighting event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

For more details on holiday events, visit stpeteparksrec.org.