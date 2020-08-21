City of Pinellas Park to host backpack giveaway event

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Pinellas Park is hosting its first ever drive-thru K-12 backpack giveaway event.

The giveaway will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center parking lot, located at 4951 78th Ave.

In addition to receiving a backpack filled with school supplies, each student will receive a set of five washable cloth masks, a free bike helmet, a free book, and information on the City of Pinellas Park’s resources for children.

You do not need to be a resident of Pinellas Park to participate in the giveaway.

