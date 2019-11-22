City of Largo shuts down reclaimed water system

Sprinklers spray water on plants at Green Valley Farms, a commercial nursery in Montevallo, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Weeks of dry, hot weather across the Deep South have worsened a drought that a federal assessment says is affecting more than 11 million people across five states. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Largo is asking all homeowners to stop using any reclaimed water immediately!

The Largo Environmental Services Department told city leaders that reclaimed water is not meeting disinfection standards.

The system is now shut down until further notice. This issue does not affect drinking water or any water coming into your home through faucets in your kitchen or bathroom.

City staff officials are working to find a solution and get the system back up and running.

Questions can be directed to Environmental Service between 8 a.m. and

5 p.m by calling 727-507-4460.