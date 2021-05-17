City of Largo in critical need of summer camp counselors

LARGO, Fla (WFLA) – The City of Largo is in critical need of summer camp counselors. Right now, there are about a dozen camp counselors already hired for the summer, the city needs to hire more.

“Typically at this time of year we are fully staffed and ready to go and right now we have about six openings for camp counselors,” said Joan Byrne, Director of Largo Recreations, Parks, and Arts Department.

Byrne tells 8 On Your Side they are on a time crunch to hire, too. The counselors need to go through a screening process and then train for about two weeks before camp starts on June 14.

The counselors are needed for the All Day camps that are offered during the summer, which mainly serves elementary aged kids. The camps are offer different activities, field trips, and even swim time.

Right now, there is a wait list of about 80 to 100 kids for Largo’s Summer Camp. Byrne tells 8 On Your Side if they don’t hire the much needed counselors, those kids might remain on a wait list.

“Unless we can hire some more people those people are going to continue to be on a wait list and I’m afraid they won’t find a spot for a summer camp,” added Byrne.

Counselors must be 18 years or older to apply. For more information about applying to be a summer camp counselor in Largo, click here.