City of Dunedin will turn purple for Alzheimer’s awareness

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Purple is the official color of Alzheimer’s awareness and this weekend, the city of Dunedin will turn purple in an effort to raise money for the cause.

It’s the brain child of Steve Olson, who lost his mom to the disease.

“Amazing woman. You wanted her on her trivia team. Just sharp as a tack,” said Olson. “Alzheimer’s is a very difficult disease to face, and she had known people who had it, she knew what she was in for. I told her we’d go through it together. She faced every day to the last with tremendous courage and it’s tough to watch somebody go one memory at a time.”

Rita Olson passed away from Alzheimer’s and now Steve is making it his mission to raise awareness and money for others diagnosed with the same disease.

“Paint Dunedin Purple” is in its second year with the backing of the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association and dozens of businesses. The town will sport the official color of Alzheimer’s and dementia awareness and raise money in their own way.

“We’ll probably have north of 40 businesses again. There will be some that will be doing raffles, there are restaurants and bars that will have purple drinks, there’s just all kinds of things, so each business will be doing something entirely different,” said Olson.

Of course, business owners will wear purple t-shirts that you can still order.

This year’s event almost didn’t happen due to the pandemic, but when Olson asked merchants if they were willing to participate, it was a resounding yes! It’s something he’s sure his mother is smiling about, right now.

“I guess she’d say that she was really glad we are doing this so other people don’t have to deal with this,” says Olson.

To register to be a part of Paint Dunedin Purple, click here.

