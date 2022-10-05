TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Dunedin says its dealing with a “cybersecurity incident” that has shut down a number of systems in its network.

The city said it became aware of the matter on Tuesday, and that an investigation was ongoing, but did not give specifics.

The city’s water and wastewater plants are secure and operational, and phones are working, according to the notice.

However, city employees and residents will not be able to access the following systems and programs until further notice:

Online payments for permits

Inspection scheduling

Utility billing

Parks and recreation programs

Marina fees

The city said it has remained “fully committed to the protection of employee and citizen information, systems security, and data privacy.”

This story is developing and will be updated.