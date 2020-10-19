City of Clearwater to help residents impacted by the pandemic with rent, mortgage, utility payments

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Clearwater is now accepting applications to help assist residents hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic if they are behind on their rent, mortgage and/or utility payments.
The Rent, Mortgage and Utility Assistance Program is open to Clearwater residents for up to $5,000 in unpaid rent, mortgage or utility bills dated March 1 or later.
To qualify, the following criteria must be met:
- The applicant must be a resident of the city of Clearwater
- The applicant’s income was reduced as a direct result of the COVID-19 emergency
- Assistance needed is to cover eligible costs that have not already been paid by insurance or by another assistance program
- The applicant’s total combined current household income is not higher than 120% of Area Median Income (AMI) for household size. ALL people living in the home are included in household size, regardless of age
The assistance is available for the following:
- Rent Assistance (including back rent and deposits)
- Utility Payments (cable, electric, natural gas, sewer and water)
- Mortgage Payments (Applicants eligible for Mortgage assistance will be referred to a foreclosure counseling agency, at no cost to the applicant, prior to funds being disbursed.)
- Payment of insurance deductibles
- Housing re-entry assistance including security deposits, utility deposits and temporary storage of household furnishings
Payments will be disbursed directly to the utility, landlord, mortgage holder or other eligible agency or business to which the individual bills are due.
For more information, visit myclearwater.com/rmuassistance.
