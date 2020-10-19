City of Clearwater to help residents impacted by the pandemic with rent, mortgage, utility payments

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Applicants could receive up to $5,000 in assistance

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Clearwater is now accepting applications to help assist residents hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic if they are behind on their rent, mortgage and/or utility payments.

The Rent, Mortgage and Utility Assistance Program is open to Clearwater residents for up to $5,000 in unpaid rent, mortgage or utility bills dated March 1 or later.

To qualify, the following criteria must be met:

The applicant must be a resident of the city of Clearwater

The applicant’s income was reduced as a direct result of the COVID-19 emergency

Assistance needed is to cover eligible costs that have not already been paid by insurance or by another assistance program

The applicant’s total combined current household income is not higher than 120% of Area Median Income (AMI) for household size. ALL people living in the home are included in household size, regardless of age

The assistance is available for the following:

Rent Assistance (including back rent and deposits)

Utility Payments (cable, electric, natural gas, sewer and water)

Mortgage Payments (Applicants eligible for Mortgage assistance will be referred to a foreclosure counseling agency, at no cost to the applicant, prior to funds being disbursed.)

Payment of insurance deductibles

Housing re-entry assistance including security deposits, utility deposits and temporary storage of household furnishings

Payments will be disbursed directly to the utility, landlord, mortgage holder or other eligible agency or business to which the individual bills are due.

For more information, visit myclearwater.com/rmuassistance.

