Volunteers, artists paint Black Lives Matter mural in St. Pete

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Eagle 8 HD flew over a new Black Lives Matter mural in St. Petersburg.

The mural is located on 9th Avenue South in front of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum.

The artwork was painted by volunteers and mural artists on Wednesday afternoon.

On Friday, June 19, the City of St. Petersburg and the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum will come together to celebrate Juneteenth. The mural will also be unveiled to the public at that time.

Just two weeks ago, a similar mural was painted on the street leading to the White House, instead in bright yellow letters.

