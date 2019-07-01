St. Pete city council candidate under fire after controversial tweets come to light

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The most prominent tweet on Scott Orsini’s Twitter page is a lengthy apology.

The candidate for St. Petersburg council posted it after previous tweets surfaced. They include disparaging comments toward gays, women and vegans.

Orsini says the Tweets were meant to be funny and not serious, going on to say he’s posted on Twitter nearly 30,000 and most are simple, non-offensive tweets.

District 1 opponent John Hornbeck spoke to 8 On Your Side about the controversy.

“Certainly speaks about this maturity. Some of these were pretty recently. You got to kind of live up to the consequences,” he said Monday.

Hornbeck wants his focus to remain on the issues in the race, like keeping the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg and fighting the opioid crisis.

He says he’ll be a council member for all if elected.

“I do believe what makes St. Pete such a great city is our inclusiveness in everybody, and we take a lot of pride in everybody,” Hornbeck said.

The questionable tweets serve as a good reminder in the age of social media.

“You got to really watch what you say because all the past is the past, it stays with you. Like a tattoo, it never goes away,” said resident Jean Pierre.

Another tweet by Orsini reportedly took a swipe at Attorney General candidate Sean Shaw, with Orsini writing, “I actually forgot he was black.”

A spokesman for Orsini’s campaign tells 8 On Your Side he’ll appear on a radio talk show with Shaw soon.

Another District 1 candidate, Robert Blackmon, sent the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

“I don’t know Scott well, but it seems that none of us really do. While surprised, I will not comment on his intent or meaning and let the voters decide. I am focused on being the best candidate, and representative of our district, that I can be. I am committed to staying focused on the issues, and I wish Scott the best going forward

Orsini publicly released the following statement: