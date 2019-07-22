‘Circle of Heroes’ underwater dive memorial honoring veterans placed into Gulf of Mexico near Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The nation’s first underwater dive memorial honoring US veterans has officially formed as the first 12 statues have been lowered in to place in the Gulf of Mexico.

The memorial site is called the Circle of Heroes and is located roughly 10 miles off of the Pinellas County shore.

The statues each stand 6 feet tall and will form a “Circle of Heroes” 40 feet underwater. It will also serve as a therapeutic dive site for disabled veterans suffering from PTSD, depression and trauma.

The statues will become an artifical reef to help sustain marine life in the Gulf waters.