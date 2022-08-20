ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.

An arrest affidavit said Khamari Bowen, 18, was working at the gas station on Aug. 17 when he allegedly took 25 Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets from behind the counter.

After removing the tickets, Bowen would scratch the tickets and threw them in the trash, according to police..

The affidavit said the tickets were valued at a total of $960, but Bowen did not purchase them. According to police, the theft was caught on surveillance video.

Bowen was booked on a charged of grand theft (greater than $750 and less than $5,000).