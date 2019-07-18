Live Now
Cigarette thieves get into scuffle with Clearwater 7-Eleven clerk

Pinellas County

Police seek public's help to ID men

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – They tried to steal cigarettes from a Clearwater convenience store, but ended up leaving empty-handed.

Clearwater police are now trying to identify the two men caught on a surveillance camera at the 7-Eleven on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard at 3:23 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives said the men tried to steal the cigarettes but got into a scuffle with the store clerk and took off in a newer-model silver Toyota.

Police say anyone with information should call officers at 727-562-4242.

