Church committee member arrested after sending inappropriate messages to 16-year-old in Largo

Pinellas County

Largo Police Department

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is currently facing several charges after he sent a teenager inappropriate messages via Instagram.

According to police, they received a report from a 16-year-old girl who said she had been receiving multiple, unwanted and sexually inappropriate Instagram messages from a man she knew through her church called Abundant Life.

Police say the man was on the church’s committee working directly with young adults and teens.

After further investigation, the man was identified as 33-year-old Charles Penalosa.

Penalosa admitted he had an attraction for the 16-year-old and for making inappropriate statements. He also mentioned another victim he’s made contact with as well who has not reported it to law enforcement.

He is being charged with transmission of material harmful to a minor, use of computer to seduce, solicit or entice a child as well as unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

If you know any information related to this case, please contact Detective Moore with the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

