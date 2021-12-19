Church burglary lands Pinellas county man behind bars, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A transient Pinellas County man was arrested Saturday after police say he broke into a church on the 3900 block of Tampa Rd and allegedly caused more than $20,000 in damage.

Charles Brooks, 62, of Pinellas County was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, according to an arrest affidavit. Authorities said Brooks broke into the Mt Pleasant Baptist Church through a side window.

8 On Your Side spoke with the pastor of the church who claimed Brooks vandalized the inside of the church causing a substantial amount of damage.

The pastor added that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was notified when a number of people arrived at the church and realized something was wrong.

The sheriff’s office said Brooks was still inside the church when a deputy arrived. Brooks later admitted to staying inside the church for at least two days, documents said.