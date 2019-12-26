Christmas tree-to-mulch programs available to Pinellas County residents

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Christmas is over and at some point that Christmas tree will need to go too!

Pinellas County wants folks to participate in this year’s Christmas Tree-to-Mulch programs to help repurpose trees into usable, moisture-retaining mulch for the landscape.

Residents wanting to participate must remove all decorations, including hooks, garland, tinsel and lights.

It’s also important for the trees to be loose for pick up, rather than placing them in a bag or trash can. Residents who live in apartments and condominiums should consult with their association or property managers for disposal instructions.

If you would like to participate here is a full list of cities in Pinellas County participating in the program as well as information you need to know for collection.

Clearwater: Place tree with yard waste on regular curbside collection day. For information, call (727) 562-4920.

Place tree at curb on regularly scheduled collection day. For information, call (727) 298-3215 or visit www.dunedingov.com. Gulfport: Place tree at curb or alley on regularly scheduled Wednesday yard waste pickup. Do not bag or place tree in garbage can. For multifamily units, place tree near the dumpster without blocking access. Mulch from trees will be made available to residents at the Gulfport Neighborhood Center, located at 1617 49th St. S. For more information, call (727) 893-1089.

Drop trees off at these brush sites: 1000 62nd Ave. N.E.

7750 26th Ave. N.

2500 26th Ave. S.

4015 Dr. MLK Jr. St. S.

2453 20th Ave. N.

Residents can also place trees at curbside by Friday, Jan. 10, for collection on Saturday, Jan 11. If the tree has not been collected by Jan. 12, call (727) 893-7398. Residents are asked to place the tree no closer than 3 feet beside the garbage container in the usual collection location (curb or alley).

Tarpon Springs: Drop tree off at Yard Waste Facility, located at 898 S. Levis Ave., for a fee or put out with yard waste for curbside collection on regular day. For more information, call (727) 943-4837.

The following cities do not offer Christmas Tree-to-Mulch programs: Belleair, Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs, Belleair Shore, Indian Shores, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Redington Beach, Redington Shores, Seminole, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach. Trees will be picked up curbside. Although the tree will not be mulched, it will be collected and converted into energy at Pinellas County’s Waste-to-Energy Facility. Trees collected in Belleair Beach and Kenneth City must be cut into 4-foot sections.

Residents of cities that do not offer tree mulching or residents living in unincorporated areas can drop off trees at Pinellas County Solid Waste, located at 3095 114th Avenue North. The cost is $3 per load for a maximum of five trees. The cost for six or more trees is $39.75 per ton.

The facility is open Monday to Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is open on Dec. 31, 2019, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and is closed Jan. 1, 2020.