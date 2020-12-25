‘Christmas Miracle’ graces Clearwater man with the gift of life

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Christmas miracle. That’s what one Tampa Bay area man said he received after more than a year spent battling a deadly disease.

The young man said a rare form of cancer was robbing him of the chance to have a family of his own. But on Christmas Eve, his prayers were answered.

“I just want to be a normal 28-year-old,” Ronald Roberts said with tears in his eyes.

He said the worst day of his life was a year and a half ago.

“I was diagnosed with rare cancer…it affects the bile duct which is part of the liver. I need a liver transplant to save my life,” Roberts said.

Recently, he shared his Christmas wish with 8 On Your Side.

His life’s work in finance is helping others plan their future.

“Fear, I’m scared,” Roberts said. “I want to travel, and I want to have a family.”

In a moment of grace, his prayers were answered on Christmas Eve.

“It’s a miracle,” Roberts told 8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty on Christmas morning.

“They told me I had an offer…I was the primary offer for the liver and they asked how soon I could come to Tampa General, so I was there within the hour,” Roberts said.

After a grueling 8-hour surgery, his liver transplant is complete.

“It’s Christmas and you’re in the hospital, but you’re feeling lucky?” McLarty asked Roberts.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Roberts said.

Even through his pain of recovery, he’s sharing the good news.

‘The opportunity to accomplish those things I wanted to do. Having a family and doing things I want to do and putting aside my health problems,” Roberts said.

Roberts said he’s still single and looking for that special someone, but with an eye on the horizon, his 2021 is as bright as the sun.

He’s scheduled to be released from the hospital on New Year’s Eve.

“Next year might be the best year of my life,” Roberts said.

He wants to encourage anyone who isn’t an organ donor to consider it. He said the best gift you could give in life, is saving someone else’s.

Roberts said it costs $500,000 to get a liver transplant. About $10,000 of which, he has to pay out of pocket. To help cover his medical expenses go to Ronald’s Cancer Go Fund Me.

To learn more about becoming an organ donor go to the HRSA website.

To learn more about becoming a living organ donor, go to UPMC’s website.