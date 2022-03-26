PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An investigation is underway following an accident in Oldsmar Saturday evening.

News Channel 8 found an active scene on St. Petersburg Drive with what appeared to be a child’s toy marked as evidence on the road, and a boot underneath a vehicle.

Authorities have yet to confirm what happened at the scene, and who may have been hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.