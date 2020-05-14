Child seriously injured in St. Pete hit-and-run; motorcyclist sought

Breaking News
(Source: The Florida Highway Patrol)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a young girl suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

Troopers say the 6-year-old walked out of an apartment complex and was in the westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard when she was struck by a black motorcycle.

The girl was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

The motorcycle operator left the scene, but troopers found debris from the vehicle.

They’re asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call investigators at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.

