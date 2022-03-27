OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A child died Saturday night after a car hit her and her family in Oldsmar, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that around 7:19 p.m., deputies were called to West St. Petersburg Drive to investigate an incident between a car and some pedestrians just west of the intersection with Bayview Boulevard.

Investigators said that Yanitza Ortega, 40, of Spring Hill and her daughters, ages 10 and 6, were crossing the road when they were hit by a Nissan Altima.

Ortega and her 10-year-old were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but her 6-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

A News Channel 8 crew noticed a child’s toy and a boot marked as evidence when we first reported to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the family was not at a designated crosswalk nor were there traffic control devices at the intersection of West St. Petersburg Drive and Bayview Boulevard.

Investigators also said speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the incident, but the investigation is still ongoing.