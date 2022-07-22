PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child under the age of 12 was shot and killed Friday in what authorities described as an accidental shooting at a St. Petersburg apartment complex.

Officers with the St. Pete Police Department were called to the Reserve at Lynn Lake Point Friday around 5 p.m. Authorities confirmed with News Channel 8 that the child, only described as a boy under the age of 12, died at the apartment from a gunshot wound.

“It is very early in the investigation, but preliminary indications are that the shooting was accidental,” the department said in a news release.

An adult and three teens were also in the apartment at the time of the shooting. Investigators are working to determine who owned the gun.

An investigation is ongoing.