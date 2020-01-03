Police: Child hospitalized after stolen car hits St. Pete home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A child was hospitalized Friday morning after a stolen car crashed into a home in St. Petersburg, police said.

The car hit a house near 57th Street and 24th Avenue, but the home sustained no damage and no one was inside, according to police.

Police said a child inside of the car was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

