Police: Child hospitalized after stolen car hits St. Pete home

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_red1126_700x3941_130448

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A child was hospitalized Friday morning after a stolen car crashed into a home in St. Petersburg, police said.

The car hit a house near 57th Street and 24th Avenue, but the home sustained no damage and no one was inside, according to police.

Police said a child inside of the car was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss