Cheesecake Factory coming to Westfield Countryside in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Cheesecake Factory restaurant is seen in Old Pasadena Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo Damian Dovarganes)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Cheesecake lovers rejoice! A Cheesecake Factory location is coming to a mall in Clearwater.

Westfield Countryside announced The Cheesecake Factory will be joining the retail center and plans to open in fall 2020.

The restaurant will be located off Countryside Boulevard in between JCPenny and Macy’s.

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its extensive menu and of course, its 50 signature cheesecakes.

Its first restaurant was opened in 1978 in Beverly Hills, California.

Other Tampa Bay Cheesecake Factory locations include one at International Plaza in Tampa, Westfield Brandon and University Town Center in Sarasota.

For more information on the restaurant’s opening, follow Westfield Countryside on social media.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today"

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit"

Man robbed after Grindr meet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man robbed after Grindr meet"

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation"

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary"

Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer"

'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Woman needs insurance money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman needs insurance money"

Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium"

Petition to save Salty's Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petition to save Salty's Bar"

22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss